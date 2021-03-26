'A welcome sight': Husker baseball wins home opener in front of first crowd in more than a year

"I mean, there's no other fans that are greater than Husker fans."

The fans were lined up several hundred feet deep outside the park's gates before the game, and spread throughout the grandstand and berms by the time Povich delivered the game's first pitch.

Those in attendance had to sit through a brief, light rain shower just prior to the game starting. Considering the past year, why not?

But by the seventh inning, the sun was out, and the Huskers (8-4) were rolling.

It was the first crowd at a Nebraska athletic event since March 11 of last year, when about 4,000 watched the Husker baseball team beat Northern Colorado.

And just like that crowd, Friday's attendees saw a victory.

"It was a welcome sight for everything we’ve been through for the last year. Pretty awesome that we were able to have a home game when they make that announcement to have fans in the stands," NU coach Will Bolt said. "It felt good. I said it this week, most everybody in our locker room who chose to come here, one of the reasons they did was because of our fan base. So, really cool to see, knew they would show up even with a little bit of rain, even with a 2 o’clock start, I thought we had a great crowd."