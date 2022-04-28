A suddenly hot Husker offense gears up for one of the best pitching staffs in the Big Ten

The Nebraska baseball team's offense has gotten hot just in time to face perhaps the best pitching staff in the Big Ten.

The suddenly rolling Huskers will see how far they've come at the plate when they host Iowa for a three-game series beginning Friday afternoon at Haymarket Park. First pitch has been moved to 3:35 p.m. because of forecasted inclement weather and the game will no longer be broadcast on BTN.

"They've got a really good pitching staff. How you beat good pitching is, you’ve got to be ready to hit. They’re going to be around the zone; they’re going to have good stuff," NU coach Will Bolt said after the Huskers' 14-3 Wednesday win over Omaha.

"We can’t get picked on. You’ve got to be ready to hit."

Too often this season, Nebraska's hitters have found themselves on the wrong end of a bullying. Even after their best offensive stretch of the season — 41 runs scored across three games against three different teams — the Huskers still rank 201st nationally in scoring, 263rd in batting average, and 237th in hits.

Now here comes Iowa (24-13, 8-4 Big Ten), with a pitching staff that ranks first nationally in strikeouts per nine innings and second in the country in hits allowed per nine innings. The Hawkeyes are 11th in the country in ERA at 3.49, and 13th in WHIP, and two arms, Adam Mazur and Dylan Nedved, rank in the top 10 nationally in hits allowed per nine innings.

None of that matters much to NU, though, which caught a spark in the season finale at Indiana, then carried into two midweek wins to set up an important weekend.

"Just more aggression. Just more compete. We’re more on our toes. We’re back to stealing bases, we’re more ready to hit, we’re taking our walks, we’re winning our 3-2 counts. You name it — when you’re on the right side of it offensively, you’re doing all those things," Bolt said. "And that’s what we’ve been."

The Huskers (17-23, 5-7) enter the series just ahead of Purdue for eighth in the Big Ten, needing to pile up all the wins they can to give themselves a shot at next month's league tournament.

More offense would go a long way toward that goal.

"We’re coming together. We’re finding our true identity, and we’re just playing for one another," NU sophomore Brice Matthews said. "That’s the biggest thing. Competing for one another, and trusting that each and every person is going to do the job."

Matthews has done his part to contribute. Since breaking an 0-for-22 slump at Indiana, the infielder is seven for his last 17 (.412) with three home runs and six RBIs.

Classmate Max Anderson is hitting .458 in that same stretch as two of Nebraska's power bats have begun to find their groove.

That's in addition to senior Cam Chick becoming a consistent table setter at the top of the lineup, freshman Garrett Anglim rediscovering his form after a strong start to the season, and Griffin Everitt continuing to be NU's most consistent hitter.

"Your guys have got to be guys," Bolt said. "And they’re starting to feel better."

