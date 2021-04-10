A rare bounce-back needed as Huskers are outslugged by Maryland

After NU went back in front on Max Anderson's solo shot in the bottom of the sixth, Maryland (10-11) scored three in the seventh on a pair of homers, then added two insurance runs in the ninth when a hit batter and two walks loaded the bases and wild pitch led to a throwing error at the plate.

Nebraska pitching had not walked a Maryland batter Saturday until the ninth inning.

"You score seven runs, you probably expect to win that game," NU coach Will Bolt said. "We've just got to find a way to finish it off. We've got to make better pitches. We've got to find a way to finish that game off on the mound when we've got a 5-1 lead in the fifth there."

The Terps piled up 13 hits to Nebraska's seven as NU struggled to get anything going outside of the five-run third.

The Huskers managed just a pair of singles and Anderson's home run the rest of the way.

Hallmark was the only Husker with more than one hit, finishing 2-for-4.

Meanwhile, Maryland's No. 2 through No. 7 hitters each had two hits. That included Benjamin Cowles, whose three-run homer in the fifth was his Big Ten-leading 10th of the season.