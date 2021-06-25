A pair of former Huskers explain the impact of a lost minor league baseball season in 2020

"My brother and his father-in-law have a trucking business," Schreiber said. "My brother was a salesman there, so I kind of helped him and the company with busy work, working 40-45 hours a week."

Schreiber, who plays for the high-A Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) was 23 years old at the end of the 2019 season. The next time he took the field as a pro — last month — he was 25.

In precious minor-league years, that may as well be a four-year difference.

"With me being older and guys being older, whatever, it's 25 you're kind of up against the timetable," Schreiber said. "If you figure something out and just start playing well, you can bounce up to the next level and move up levels fast.

"So I don't really try and worry about the whole age thing."

As a jarring spring of 2020 gave way to summer, not even the major leagues had a plan for a pandemic baseball season. The NBA and NHL both turned to postseason "bubbles," one in Disney World and the other in Canada.

Minor League Baseball officially canceled the season in June, long considered a foregone conclusion by anyone following along.