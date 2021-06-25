A pair of former Huskers explain the impact of a lost minor league baseball season in 2020

Professional baseball players weren't exactly the face of public sympathy as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc.
But, like everyone else, the players who make up Major League Baseball's robust minor league system had to adjust on the fly.
They did a little bit of everything. Some delivered food for Uber Eats or Grubhub. Others picked up odd jobs around their hometowns. Anything to keep the ball rolling.
Not only did a lost season of minor league baseball last year stunt the development of the game's next generation of players, but it also injected professional athletes into the workforce. Many players turned to a "real" job for the first time in their lives, save for that dishwashing job in high school.
Minor league players are only paid during the five-month season, and long-awaited increases to minimum salaries took effect this year. In 2018, The Athletic reported the average player salary for a minor league player was $6,000 in Single-A, $9,350 in Double-A and $15,000 in Triple-A.
Now, players are played weekly, from $200 at the rookie or short-season level to $700 in Triple-A.
All income was cut off in 2020.
Scott Schreiber, who played for the Huskers from 2015-18, stayed busy after his second professional season ended in 2019.
"My brother and his father-in-law have a trucking business," Schreiber said. "My brother was a salesman there, so I kind of helped him and the company with busy work, working 40-45 hours a week."
Schreiber, who plays for the high-A Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) was 23 years old at the end of the 2019 season. The next time he took the field as a pro — last month — he was 25.
In precious minor-league years, that may as well be a four-year difference.
"With me being older and guys being older, whatever, it's 25 you're kind of up against the timetable," Schreiber said. "If you figure something out and just start playing well, you can bounce up to the next level and move up levels fast.
"So I don't really try and worry about the whole age thing."
As a jarring spring of 2020 gave way to summer, not even the major leagues had a plan for a pandemic baseball season. The NBA and NHL both turned to postseason "bubbles," one in Disney World and the other in Canada.
Minor League Baseball officially canceled the season in June, long considered a foregone conclusion by anyone following along.
Kyle Kubat, a former Creighton Prep standout and Husker pitcher from 2012-15, viewed the layoff as an opportunity. For starters, he couldn't remember the last time he was able to take an extended trip home since college.
He restructured his offseason throwing program and grew his reach in hosting pitching lessons in the Omaha area, which he calls "one of the biggest accomplishments" he's had in pandemic life.
The timing of the shutdown was sensitive in Kubat's situation. He ended 2019 on the Chicago White Sox's Triple-A team, one step away from the big-league organization.
Show up in 2020, have a strong spring, and Chicago's roster could have shuffled in a way that punched Kubat's ticket to "The Show."
"Having a good year in Triple-A in 2019 and then losing out at maybe being up with the White Sox in 2020 if there was a normal season," Kubat said. "It's just unfortunate that a lot of guys could have good 2020 seasons and been up in the big leagues."
Throw in the cage or hit off the pitching machine all you want. Baseball players will tell you there is no substitute for live action. So, it remained to be seen just how profound the on-field effects of the lost year would be until play resumed.
"You're shaking rust off because you haven't played in a year," Kubat said.
At the (roughly) halfway point of the regular season, Schreiber is scorching. The first baseman ranks second in the South Atlantic League in batting average (.321) and OPS (.968). Kubat has allowed nine runs in 19 innings.
They're just happy to be playing.
"It's just been nice to get back out there and play baseball," Kubat said. "Results aside, just that routine of being back in a normal routine, going to spring training and walking from the dugout and seeing fans here.
"You miss everything. You miss the whole atmosphere behind it."
