A more aggressive approach at the plate leads Husker baseball to three-game sweep at Ohio State

Maybe a trip to Columbus, Ohio — where it clinched a Big Ten championship last year — is just what the Nebraska baseball team needed to cure its offensive woes.

For the second straight day, the Huskers struck double digits on the scoreboard, capping a three-game sweep of Ohio State with a 17-5 trouncing Sunday at Nick Swisher Field.

And when NU had the game in hand, it kept the gas to the floor, scoring seven runs in the ninth inning, including a grand slam from Luke Satori.

Nebraska (12-14, 4-2 Big Ten) scored two runs in the first, three in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the seventh and a touchdown and extra point in the ninth to run away in a 16-hit effort against nine Buckeye pitchers.

The Huskers' two-out hitting was strong again. NU was 10-for-19 (.526) with two outs and 8-for-21 (.381) with runners in scoring position. Those two areas had been bugaboos for the Huskers before the weekend.

Thirteen of Nebraska's runs came with two outs Sunday. NU also drew 10 walks.

"I thought, especially these last two games, we were a lot more aggressive at the plate," NU coach Will Bolt said on his postgame radio show. "You start taking more committed swings and then the pitcher starts to get on his heels a little bit, and I thought we were there today."

Brice Matthews and Max Anderson each had three hits and Cam Chick reached base seven times, including five free passes to become the first Husker to draw that many walks since 1999.

Ohio State (8-16, 0-4) plated three runs against Dawson McCarville in the first inning, but the Buckeyes didn't sniff the scoreboard again until a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

McCarville wasn't at his best, but he was aided by double plays in the second and third innings. He pitched four innings and struck out two.

True freshman Jaxon Jelkin (1-1) earned the win after tossing two scoreless innings.

Griffin Everitt broke a 3-3 tie with a two-out RBI double to right center in the fourth inning and NU didn't look back.

Matthews and Chick had back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth and Garrett Anglim padded the lead with a two-run double in the seventh.

Satori, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, had a pair of hits and scored three runs. He had two big catches in center field and capped his performance with a grand slam (his first homer as a Husker) to left field, NU's second in as many days.

"Just starting to see some more confidence from him," Bolt said. "He's a talented player and we're going to need him to step up."

Nebraska scored 10 runs on 11 hits in Saturday's win.

Did Nebraska turn a corner this weekend?

"We're just the most committed we've been," Bolt said. "Just offensively, being committed to an approach and being aggressive and trusting it and passing it along to the next guy. That's the best we've seen.

"These last two games we were all over the barrel and should have a lot of confidence going."

NU will play its next 10 games in Nebraska, beginning Wednesday at Omaha.

Briefly

Husker second baseman Core Jackson left the game early after suffering an injury to his arm while trying to make a defensive play at second base.

Bolt did not have an immediate update on Jackson after the game.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

