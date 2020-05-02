A majority of Husker baseball seniors are expected to return next season. Here's a look at the five-man group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It appears five of the six Nebraska baseball seniors who had their seasons canceled this year will be back for another shot next season.

As of the beginning of May, NU volunteer assistant Danny Marcuzzo said, the Huskers are expecting the majority of their seniors to return. Of course, it's important to keep in mind that the world in the wake of coronavirus continues to evolve.

"We sat down with all of them and just said 'Hey, what do you want to do?'" Marcuzzo said of meeting with NU's seniors after the season was canceled in mid-March. "And they all want to come back, and that's where we're at right now."

While none of the five players — Gareth Stroh, Ty Roseberry, Mojo Hagge, Luke Roskam and Joe Acker — have made an official announcement, Nebraska is preparing to have them back whenever things return to normal.

Only Ben Klenke, who graduated this spring, will not return. Klenke had not appeared in a game for NU in 2020 before the season was stopped.

Marcuzzo, who coordinates Nebraska's efforts to place its players in the various summer collegiate leagues around the country, said at least three of the seniors will try to play summer baseball if a path to do so presents itself.