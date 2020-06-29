A look at players with Nebraska ties on MLB teams' 60-player pools
View Comments
topical
BASEBALL

A look at players with Nebraska ties on MLB teams' 60-player pools

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Giants Athletics Spring Baseball

Oakland's Jake Diekman throws during a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in February.

 Associated Press file photo

Major League Baseball teams have released their 60-man player pools for the upcoming shortened season.

All 60 players will be eligible to participate in summer training camp and in regular-season games.

A 30-man roster for each team will be set when the season starts. The other 30 players will continue to work out at an alternate training complex, waiting for their chance to get called up.

Below are players with Cornhusker State ties:

* Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, INF.

* Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, P.

* Jake Diekman (Wymore), Athletics, P.

* Alex Gordon (Lincoln Southeast), Royals, OF.

* Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside), Astros, OF.

* Jakson Reetz (Norris), Nationals, C.

* Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside), Giants, OF/INF.

* Tony Watson (Nebraska), Giants, P.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Will Bolt introduced as Nebraska's head baseball coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News