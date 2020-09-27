From filling out the lineup card to a graceful exit, a birds'-eye view of Alex Gordon's final MLB game

As Gordon made his way from left field to the dugout before the second inning began — fittingly, it was Whit Merrifield who moved from right to left when Gordon was lifted — he hugged teammates, tipped his cap to the visiting Tigers and progressed down the home receiving line, beginning with Matheny.

Just like that, the kid from Lincoln’s playing days ended.

“Even though everybody knew and I knew and I was getting recognized for retiring and all this stuff, I was still locked into the game and I think today was kind of the day where it was just like, ‘Sit back and enjoy it’ and just try to take it all in, because this is the last time you’re going to be in this clubhouse and competing,” Gordon said.

He almost never got those final cuts, thanks to Mother Nature. At 11:29 a.m., the game — which was already moved up two hours in order to account for forecast rain — was delayed for what ultimately ended up being 1 hour, 30 minutes before the Royals dispatched Detroit.

Thunder rumbled and lightning flashed during the delay, illuminating from the drab, dark-green batter’s eye in center, where Gordon’s game-tying, ninth-inning home run in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series landed, delivering the Lincoln native to where he was already headed: The pantheon of the most beloved Royals players of all time.