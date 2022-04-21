A clear picture emerges for Husker baseball as NU embarks on final month of regular season

As the morning fog drifted through Lincoln, the Nebraska baseball team boarded a bus Thursday morning for a ride to the airport and a flight to Indiana.

It wasn't easy to see out the windows as NU got on the road. But one thing is perfectly clear: Nebraska has five Big Ten weekends left, and needs to win as many of those 15 conference games as possible to have a chance at the postseason.

That's postseason as in, making the Big Ten tournament at the end of next month in Omaha.

"We're playing for our lives in every way," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said after his team's 4-3 win over North Dakota State on Wednesday night. "So, try to move up in the (Big Ten) standings, and you do that by going 1-0 on that particular day."

You might be surprised to learn that if the Big Ten Tournament started Friday, Nebraska would be in. The Huskers (14-21, 4-5 Big Ten) enter the weekend tied for sixth in the league with Northwestern, two games out of fourth place and three games out of third.

In an extraordinarily down year for baseball in the Big Ten, no team is truly out of the running for a spot in the eight-team tournament field. Last-place Minnesota, just 1-8 in the league, is only two games out of the top eight.

So, Nebraska doesn't have to be perfect. The Huskers still must play three of the bottom four teams in the league standings as of Thursday night.

But a Husker team that has found plenty of ways to handcuff itself — either with a lack of production at the plate or an untimely mistake in the field or on the mound — also can't roll out the baseballs and expect to beat anybody, as former coach Darin Erstad used to be fond of saying.

"We've been inconsistent this year. … Making winning plays day-to-day has been a struggle at times," Bolt said.

It's been a struggle, too, for Indiana, like Nebraska a recent league power going through a down year with a 2-7 conference mark that has the Hoosiers on the outside looking in heading into their own final month of the season.

Last year, late-season wins over the Hoosiers and Ohio State in a pod weekend sewed up the conference title for NU.

The goal of a regular-season championship is all but out of reach this season. But a good weekend against Indiana, like the good weekend the Huskers had against Ohio State a couple of weeks ago, would do plenty to keep NU in the running for a spot in what would be a rather wide-open tournament field.

"Just keep winning games. Take it day by day — we can only take it one game at a time. Just keep winning games, keep stacking days, and at the end of the year be the hottest team in the country," NU catcher Griffin Everitt said Wednesday.

"We can only control the current day. That’s the only day that’s guaranteed, so just keep stacking those days and get this thing rolling in the right direction."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

