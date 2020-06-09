2020 MLB draft will be short and likely quiet for Huskers

If you're a glass-half-full type of person, then you may be optimistic about Major League Baseball returning at some point this summer.
If it does, it will look much different.
That includes the MLB Draft, which we know for certain will go on. The draft is set for Wednesday and Thursday and has been cut down from 40 rounds to five because of cost concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first two rounds will take place Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. The final three rounds are set for Thursday (4 p.m.). ESPN and MLB Network will have coverage.
What else should we expect to see?
Any Huskers to watch?
It is unlikely that any current Nebraska players or incoming recruits will be selected. Baseball America does not have any Husker-connected players in its list of 500 top prospects, and there is only 160 picks. There were 1,217 selections last year.
Nebraska has had at least one player selected in the draft over the past 27 years. Matt Waldron (18th round) was the only Husker selected in last year's draft.
A minor leaguer in the Philadelphia system, former NU catcher Jesse Wilkening is living day-by-day with hopes for the future amid the pandemic.
That said ...
MLB teams will be allowed to sign unlimited undrafted players for $20,000 each up until Aug. 1, according to ESPN.
How aggressive teams are in signing undrafted players remains to be seen. Is $20,000 enough to lure draft-eligible college players who can return to complete college and maybe position themselves for more money in future drafts?
The top picks
The Detroit Tigers are on the clock. Baltimore, Miami, Kansas City and Toronto round out the top five picks.
Arizona State basher Spencer Torkelson will be one of the first players off the board. Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy, Georgia pitcher Emerson Hancock, Vanderbilt outfielder Austin Martin and Minnesota pitcher Max Mayer should hear their names called early, too.
The impact of a shorter draft
Let's put it this way: Jacob deGrom (ninth round), Trevor Hoffman (11th), Nolan Ryan (12th), Albert Pujols (13th) and John Smoltz (22nd) were selected in the ninth round or later.
History tells us that a few future stars will go unpicked in this year's draft.
