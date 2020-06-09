2020 MLB draft will be short and likely quiet for Huskers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you're a glass-half-full type of person, then you may be optimistic about Major League Baseball returning at some point this summer.

If it does, it will look much different.

That includes the MLB Draft, which we know for certain will go on. The draft is set for Wednesday and Thursday and has been cut down from 40 rounds to five because of cost concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two rounds will take place Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. The final three rounds are set for Thursday (4 p.m.). ESPN and MLB Network will have coverage.

What else should we expect to see?

Any Huskers to watch?

It is unlikely that any current Nebraska players or incoming recruits will be selected. Baseball America does not have any Husker-connected players in its list of 500 top prospects, and there is only 160 picks. There were 1,217 selections last year.

Nebraska has had at least one player selected in the draft over the past 27 years. Matt Waldron (18th round) was the only Husker selected in last year's draft.

