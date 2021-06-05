10 walks were 'for sure the difference' as Nebraska falls to Arkansas and shifts focus to Elimination Sunday

Meanwhile, Arkansas' Matt Goodheart deposited Chance Hroch's fourth pitch of the game in Baum Stadium's famed Hog Pen in the bottom of the first inning. Two walks and two singles pushed the Razorbacks' lead to 3-0 in the second.

Then things settled down. Arkansas threatened, but couldn't score. Nebraska hit the ball hard, but at defenders or into foul ground.

The dam finally broke, as much as it can in a four-run game, when Nebraska issued four walks, had a passed ball and committed a throwing error as Arkansas scored twice without recording a hit.

With All-American Kevin Kopps on the mound, the Razorbacks had all the breathing room they needed. After Wicklander gave up one run on two hits over five innings, Arkansas' otherworldly reliever was decidedly average — and still allowed just three hits while striking out six with no walks. Kopps dropped his ERA to 0.74 on the season while picking up his 11th save to go with 11 wins.

Luke Roskam had one of those hits off Kopps, driving in Nebraska's only run on a sixth-inning single to make it a 3-1 game as Joe Acker scored from second. Acker, who got to second on a groundout, and Cam Chick, who doubled in the seventh inning, were the only two NU baserunners to get past first base.