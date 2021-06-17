Andy Hoffman's family will be running on Father's Day; put on your shoes and join them

Jack, like his father, was a Husker fan. And running back Rex Burkhead -- No. 22 -- was his favorite Husker.

“Andy reached out to the Life Skills Department before Jack’s second surgery and asked for a picture with Rex,” Bri remembered.

Come to Lincoln, the athletic department told them.

“We met Rex and had a tour and ever since we’ve been connected.”

The connection took on a life they couldn’t have imagined when the parents watched their son squirt past defenders during the Husker Spring Game in 2013 and run 69 yards for a touchdown that tugged at the heart of a nation.

The Team Jack Foundation was in the spotlight, too, and much-needed money for research and education came pouring in.

Jack is 15 now. He’s in remission, scheduled for an MRI on Friday.

He’ll run the 1-mile fun run. So will Reese, 10. Ava, 13, will run with her and then onto the 5K with Mom.

Andy was always athletic, but he took up running with a passion after Jack’s diagnosis, Bri says.

He put in miles on the Cowboy Trail after work and the occasional longer training run on the highway outside Atkinson.