The United States team, playing in the Pan American Cup, defeated Puerto Rico 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 25-19 in Peru.
Former Huskers Justine Wong-Orantes and Kadie Rolfzen are on the U.S. team.
Sports copy editor
Tim Weber is a sports copy editor.
