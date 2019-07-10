{{featured_button_text}}
USA volleyball vs. Poland, 5/15/18

USA volleyball player Justine Wong-Orantes (4) digs a shot out in the first set against Poland on May 5, 2018 during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League event at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The United States team, playing in the Pan American Cup, defeated Puerto Rico 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 25-19 in Peru.

Former Huskers Justine Wong-Orantes and Kadie Rolfzen are on the U.S. team.

Sports copy editor

Tim Weber is a sports copy editor.

