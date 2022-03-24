Alberts on the radio: Changes coming to Memorial Stadium turf, NU uniforms; spring game update; wrestling tourney a success

The aesthetics around Nebraska — for the football program and beyond — will be changing.

Field turf colors and uniform designs were among the many topics covered by NU athletic director Trev Alberts on Thursday during his monthly radio appearance.

As far as the field turf that will be installed in Memorial Stadium after the spring game, Alberts revealed that the alternating shades of green that have graced the stadium's playing surface for the last several years will be a thing of the past.

The entire green portion of the field will be the same color — a darker shade of green — with the other markings; end zones the traditional "N" at midfield, and the "Tom Osborne Field" on the sidelines, remaining unchanged.

"I just want to get back to being a little boring," Albert said.

An area that might not be so boring for Husker fans? How Nebraska's uniforms, across all sports, look in the coming years.

Alberts has touched on the topic in the past but reiterated Thursday that NU is working toward having a more "centralized" approach in how the athletic department handles the university's marks and uniforms.

"We need to have consistent home and away uniforms that are clean, consistent, and represent Nebraska," Alberts said.

What does that mean? While Nebraska won't undergo a full-scale uniform changeover, and there will still be alternate uniforms at times in different sports, there will also likely be more similarities between, for example, the Huskers basketball jerseys, football uniforms, baseball jerseys, and volleyball jerseys.

Currently, it's a mishmash of fonts and designs throughout the athletic department.

"It will be a phased-in approach," Alberts said. "I'm hoping to see a more consistent approach across our brand."

Other notes from Alberts' time on the radio:

Football investigation nearing an end: The NCAA's investigation into Nebraska's use of special teams analysts in practice that began last year could be reaching a conclusion soon, Alberts said.

While still unable to talk about specifics, Alberts said a lot of progress has been made.

"We are working on a negotiated resolution. I think we're getting close to the finish line," Alberts said. "It won't be forever and we'll get that behind us, and we'll move forward appropriately."

Spring game update: Nebraska has sold about 42,000 tickets for the April 9 spring game, an increase of about 7,000 over the last time Alberts provided an update last month.

The goal, Alberts said, is to get that number above 50,000. The athletic director also noted NU also has a strong walk-up crowd the day of the game.

Wrestling tournament a success: The Big Ten wrestling tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena resulted in gross revenues of about $350,000, Alberts said. That event, of course, was the first hosted by Nebraska to serve alcohol.

There was a noticeable bump because of the alcohol sales, Alberts said. Normally, with no alcohol, the revenue per attendee would be around $5-$6. With alcohol, that number nearly doubled.

"We wanted to execute. We wanted to put our best foot forward," Alberts said. And the feedback I got was, Nebraska knocked it out of the ballpark."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

