Alberts' intimate knowledge of NU an important piece for Husker coaches

Will Bolt sat in a chair with a "reserved" sign taped on it, with numerous other Nebraska coaches and staff in the NU athletic department on the third floor of Memorial Stadium.

As he did so, the Nebraska baseball coach found himself agreeing with a lot of what new Husker athletic director Trev Alberts had to say Wednesday during his introductory news conference.

"The toughness piece of it that we're looking to instill in the entire athletic department," Bolt said. "The no-excuses part of it — show up and work hard every day type of mentality. Those are things that he touched on that, I'm kind of nodding my head sitting out there, saying, 'These are things that we talk about in our program all the time.'"

Those things worked pretty well for Bolt and the Huskers in a 34-14, Big Ten title-winning season.

And while Bolt met Alberts for the first time Wednesday, the two are both former student-athletes at Nebraska, for some of the best teams in their programs' histories. That type of intimate knowledge was something all of Nebraska's coaches, from baseball to women's bowling, felt was an important quality in whoever the new AD ended up being.