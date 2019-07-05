Marc Boehm’s time with the Nebraska athletic department has come to a close.
After 16 years as a Huskers administrator, Boehm said in a statement Friday he was stepping down to "pursue an exciting opportunity."
“I have made the difficult decision to step down from my position to pursue an exciting opportunity. The past 16 years have been a dream come true, and I am very appreciative to have worked with so many talented individuals," Boehm said in a statement. "Janelle and I would like to thank UNL and the athletic department for so many great friendships and memories. During these years our sons, Broderick and Christian have graduated from the University of Nebraska, and our youngest, Lukas will be entering UNL this fall. As we move on to the next chapter in our lives, the one thing that will remain constant is our love for Nebraska"
Boehm, a Grand Island native who has been at Nebraska since 2003 and overseen men's and women's basketball the majority of that time, saw his role begin to change when Moos took over in late 2017.
Boehm's title officially changed in early April of this year as his involvement with the men’s and women’s basketball programs was scaled back to allow him to focus more on the external relations of Nebraska’s athletic department. He was paid a salary of $260,099 in the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
"Bill and I just thought, 'You've got a fresh start, let's try to put things into position with the best interest of Nebraska athletics,'" Boehm said at the time.
With Boehm moving away from basketball, Moos took on a more active role in oversight of men's basketball as he did with football since the hiring of Scott Frost.
Boehm’s official title was executive associate athletic director for external operations. He oversaw all external areas of Nebraska's athletic department, including development, ticketing, communications, emerging media, marketing and HuskerVision.
"Marc Boehm, who has served as Executive Associate Athletic Director since 2003 has informed me of his decision to step down," Moos said in a statement. "Marc played an important role in Nebraska Athletics’ history over many years. We appreciate Marc’s dedication to Husker Athletics and we wish him well in his next endeavors."
Boehm's crowning achievement while at Nebraska was the construction of the Hendricks practice facility, which opened in 2011, and Pinnacle Bank Arena, which opened in 2013. He played a lead role in fundraising for the facilities, which new men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg cited numerous times during his introductory news conference.
"When I got here in 2003, you walk into Devaney and you're swatting flies around. I'll never forget that. So we all knew we had a long way to go," Boehm said. "So, very proud of the Hendricks complex and PBA, which took about six years of my life dedicated to that project. We will always be very, very proud of that because I think it's turned out to be a tremendous facility."
Prior to Nebraska, Boehm was executive associate athletic director at Pittsburgh from 1997 to 2003, working under future Nebraska athletic director Steve Pederson from the start of his tenure until Pederson left for NU in 2002.
Boehm also spent five years, from 1992 to 1997, as associate executive director of the Fiesta Bowl, and four years prior to that as assistant executive director of the Sun Bowl.
Boehm earned his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State in 1984 and added a master’s degree in sports management from St. Thomas (Florida) University in 1985.