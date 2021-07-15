A look at what's ahead for Trev Alberts as AD at a 'very uncomfortable' time in college athletics

Trev Alberts officially begins his work as Nebraska’s athletic director Monday.

But there’s little doubt his mind is already thinking about some of the work that awaits him at Nebraska as he wraps up his 12-year tenure as athletic director at UNO.

What’s ahead for Alberts at NU? He takes over Nebraska Athletics during an important stretch where just some of the things on his plate include a new era of college athletics via name, image and likeness, where players can be paid in a variety of ways, including promoting products and appearing at events. Also, Nebraska now is running its own radio network and other media enterprises instead of having guaranteed income from an outside company.

And construction and fundraising for a new training facility for the football team — and all Husker athletes — is ongoing. That’s in addition to Alberts getting to know and building trust with the coaches and staff.

It’s time to go to work, Alberts said.

“Nothing ever happens by happenstance,” Alberts said. “So we have to be the hardest working athletic department in the country. That’s something we can control.”

And Alberts says all 350 employees of the athlete department are important to the department’s success.