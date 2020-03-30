A list of Nebraska spring-sport seniors now eligible to return in 2021

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to grant an extra year of eligibility for spring-sport athletes. Here is a list of Nebraska seniors who will have the choice to return for another season.
Men’s track (12): Kevin Cahoy, Nick Coghill, Jordan De Spong, Mason Hericks, Isaiah Hutchinson, Karson LeComte, Tyler Loontjer, Ty Moss, Spencer Powell, Luke Russell, Luke Siedhoff, Cale Wagner.
Women’s track (9): Nicole Baker, Shelby Brown, Elsa Forsberg, Jamesha Hardig, Kristina Insingo, Taylor Johnson, Chelsey Jones, Judi Jones, Michaela Peskova.
Baseball (6): Joe Acker, Ben Klenke, Luke Roskam, Ty Roseberry, Mojo Hagge, Gareth Stroh.
You have free articles remaining.
Softball (4): Lexey Kneib, Tristen Edwards, Bree Boruff, Samantha Owen.
Women’s golf (3): Jessica Haraden, Kate Smith, Haley Thiele.
Women’s tennis (3): Hayley Haakenstad, Claire Reifeis, Emma Worley.
Men’s golf (2): Mitch Klooz, Tanner Owen.
Men’s tennis (1): Chris Dean.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!