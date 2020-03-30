A list of Nebraska spring sport seniors now eligible to return in 2021
View Comments

A list of Nebraska spring sport seniors now eligible to return in 2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 3.30

Nebraska's Tristen Edwards (24) reacts after getting a two-out double against Illinois in the fifth inning at Bowlin Stadium in 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to grant an extra year of eligibility for spring sport athletes. Here is a list of Nebraska seniors who will have the choice to return for another season.

Men’s track (12): Kevin Cahoy, Nick Coghill, Jordan De Spong, Mason Hericks, Isaiah Hutchinson, Karson LeComte, Tyler Loontjer, Ty Moss, Spencer Powell, Luke Russell, Luke Siedhoff, Cale Wagner.

Women’s track (9): Nicole Baker, Shelby Brown, Elsa Forsberg, Jamesha Hardig, Kristina Insingo, Taylor Johnson, Chelsey Jones, Judi Jones, Michaela Peskova.

Baseball (6): Joe Acker, Ben Klenke, Luke Roskam, Ty Roseberry, Mojo Hagge, Gareth Stroh.

Softball (4): Lexey Kneib, Tristen Edwards, Bree Boruff, Samantha Owen.

Women’s golf (3): Jessica Haraden, Kate Smith, Haley Thiele.

Women’s tennis (3): Hayley Haakenstad, Claire Reifeis, Emma Worley.

Men’s golf (2): Mitch Klooz, Tanner Owen.

Men’s tennis (1): Chris Dean.

 

View Comments
2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News