25 to 1: How NU leaders and a search committee zeroed in on Trev Alberts

Women's basketball coach Amy Williams was involved, as was NU chief financial officer John Jentz, regents Tim Clare and Jack Stark, and Tonn Ostergard, the president and CEO of Crete Carrier Corporation and one of the department's biggest boosters.

That committee served to reinforce the things Carter and Green were looking for in the athletic department's new leader.

"It's hard to get a consensus among everybody on anything," Carter said. "But we took this so seriously."

Carter and Green, along with a search firm and that search advisory committee, settled on Alberts over the weekend.

"You know, 38 years wearing a uniform in the Navy, having flown at Top Gun with a lot of people in combat, and seeing a lot of different things, I've seen some phenomenal leaders, I've seen some not so good leaders," Carter said. "But I feel like I know a great leader when I see one, and we have a great leader here with us today."

That there were already enough good leaders in the athletic department, Alberts said, made the decision to leave Omaha for Lincoln easier for him.