'We're focused': Another fast start sparked by Lemay propels Stars to home win over Des Moines

Lincoln has scored the first two goals in its past three games, and another quick Stars start led to a 5-2 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (28-16-5) jumped to a 3-1 first-period lead behind three points from Jo Lemay, who scored the opening goal and added two assists.

“We're focused,” Lincoln coach Rocky Russo said. “We're ready as a group and focused, and you're seeing results from that.”

After Lemay scored the opening goal, Lincoln captain Dalton Norris became a 20-goal scorer with his 16th power-play goal of the season. Norris is now second all-time in USHL power-play goals in a season, one away from tying the league record set in the 1996-97 season by former Star Josh Langfield.

“We've been running the power play almost the whole year,” the Stars' Aidan Thompson said. “When that happens, you build up some chemistry and things have been going well. It was great to see that one go in for his 20th goal tonight.”

The Stars killed all six Des Moines power plays in the second and third periods. Des Moines cut Lincoln's lead to 3-2 in the second period after the first Lincoln penalty kill expired.

Lincoln went 2-for-4 on its own power-play chances, including back-to-back goals from Norris and Killian Kiecker-Olson.

“To win in this league, I think you have to have a good goalie, and fortunately we have two of them,” Thompson said. “Whitey (Cameron Whitehead) was so solid tonight, and I think when we are playing our best, our goalies are two of our best players. To have two of them … to give one of them rest and give the other one the go, it just builds confidence.”

Lincoln takes on the Omaha Lancers at 6 p.m. Saturday in Omaha.

