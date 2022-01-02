'We needed it:' Lemay lifts Lincoln in overtime over rival Lancers

If the Lincoln Stars need a goal in overtime, the can count on Jo Lemay.

Lemay scored his fourth of the season, second in overtime, to lift the Stars to a 2-1 victory over Omaha on Saturday in front of 2,022 fans at the Ice Box on New Year's Day.

The Stars (14-9-2) recovered from a 7-1 loss Friday to Tri-City in Kearney after outshooting the Lancers 41-27 in a renowned offensive prowess.

“We needed it,” Lemay said. “I know we have it in this group. (Friday) was just one of those nights where you don't have it as a group. I believe in us. I knew we would bounce back that way.”

Lemay nearly missed out on a heroic effort in overtime as Joey Pierce's first potential USHL goal was waived off with 32 seconds left in regulation that would have given the Stars a 2-1 lead.

“Before (the refs) called whether it was a goal or not, we were talking about no matter what happens, be ready as we didn't score and plan for the rest of the game,” Lemay said. “It went to overtime and Noah Laba and (Yu) Sato, we had a really good shift there and were patient. We had good plays and we picked a rebound and put it in.”