They call it the Frosty Cup, but Stars and Storm will intend to keep things hot in Texas

It may be called the Frosty Cup, but things will heat up in Frisco, Texas, as two of the hottest teams in the United States Hockey League’s Western Conference match up Thursday and Friday.

The Lincoln Stars (18-11-2) have the second-longest winning streak in the Western Conference at four. They'll face the USHL’s top team, the Tri-City Storm (26-5-1), which has won eight consecutive games.

Tri-City will be the home team when it plays the Stars at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Comerica Center, the practice facility for the NHL’s Dallas Stars. Lincoln will be the home team against the Storm at 7 p.m. Friday.

“The USHL is excited to bring Tier I hockey back to the Dallas-Forth Worth Metro Plex area, as well as an expanded and growing youth tournament,” said Bill Robertson, president and commissioner of the USHL. “The Frosty Cup continues to develop and grow, and we have wonderful partners in the NHL’s Dallas Stars as well as the outstanding fan support from the region with all the youth teams participating from across the United States that will be traveling to Texas."