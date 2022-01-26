They call it the Frosty Cup, but Stars and Storm will intend to keep things hot in Texas

It may be called the Frosty Cup, but things will heat up in Frisco, Texas, as two of the hottest teams in the United States Hockey League’s Western Conference match up Thursday and Friday.
The Lincoln Stars (18-11-2) have the second-longest winning streak in the Western Conference at four. They'll face the USHL’s top team, the Tri-City Storm (26-5-1), which has won eight consecutive games.
Tri-City will be the home team when it plays the Stars at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Comerica Center, the practice facility for the NHL’s Dallas Stars. Lincoln will be the home team against the Storm at 7 p.m. Friday.
“The USHL is excited to bring Tier I hockey back to the Dallas-Forth Worth Metro Plex area, as well as an expanded and growing youth tournament,” said Bill Robertson, president and commissioner of the USHL. “The Frosty Cup continues to develop and grow, and we have wonderful partners in the NHL’s Dallas Stars as well as the outstanding fan support from the region with all the youth teams participating from across the United States that will be traveling to Texas."
The USHL's Frosty Cup, in it’s third year, is a premier youth hockey event hosted annually at the Comerica Center. There will be 47 youth teams from 15 states also playing there this weekend.
Stars first-year coach Rocky Russo is no stranger to the Comerica Center or the state of Texas after serving as the coach of the North American Hockey League’s Amarillo Bulls.
“I spent a number of years coaching in that facility against the Texas Tornado, back-to-back (NAHL) Robertson Cup tournaments there,” Russo said. “I love Texas, I lived in Texas for seven years, and I’m excited to get back down there. Obviously, two big games for us, but the opportunity to be on the road with the guys, we don’t have a lot of overnight trips in this league. We are fortunate our travel is great, but I think it’s important for team building and the guys get away from the Ice Box a little bit.”
The Frosty Cup will feature some of the USHL’s top NHL Draft picks and goaltenders.
Tri-City’s Arsenii Sergeev, a Calgary Flames seventh-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, leads the USHL in wins (20), goals against average (1.52), save percentage (.934) and shutouts with five.
Lincoln also has two of the top goaltenders in the league. Cameron Whitehead is ranked fourth among North American goaltenders for the 2022 NHL Draft, according to NHL Central Scouting. Kaidan Mbereko is 19th on the list.