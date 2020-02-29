Stars swamped by Tri-City's efficient offense

A Tri-City Storm supercell rolled through the Stars and the Ice Box as the visitors handed Lincoln a 5-2 loss Saturday.
Tri-City ended Lincoln's streak of 28 consecutive penalty kills early in the first period and continued its offensive prowess through the first two periods to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
“The work wasn't there to start, and because of that we were playing on our heels for some reason,” Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said. “If you look back and our conversation with the guys, the last couple Saturdays, for some reason even though we played this team last night we looked like we are shocked that the game starts. We look like we are shocked at what we are facing. It's just not acceptable.”
After the Stars went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill in Friday's 6-2 victory over the Storm to push the penalty-kill streak to 28, Tri-City scored on its first two power-play chances in the first period.
Matthew Knies scored 5:16 into regulation on the man-advantage and Chase McLane added the second at 13:43. Lincoln was called for four penalties in the first period, including a successful 5-on-3 penalty kill.
Nick Portz gave Tri-City a 3-0 cushion heading into the second intermission, but it was Zach Urdahl that helped Lincoln weather the Storm a bit early in the third period. Urdahl tallied his eighth goal of the season on assists from Brock Bremer and Josh Lopina, and Jake Boltmann scored his second goal of the season in his second game since returning to the Stars roster Friday to cut the deficit to 3-2 with just over five minutes of play left in regulation.
But Tri-City got an unassisted goal from Joey Cipollone and an empty-netter from Jack Lagerstrom in the closing minutes to restore the three-goal lead.
“Probably for the second half of the game as a whole, I like our effort and I liked our urgency,” Chupp said. “We don't need to depend on the other team to give us that sense of urgency. We have to find that within, and it has to be from the start.
“You look at our start (Friday), and I would say there was some urgency to our start, and we show up tonight on our heels.”
Lincoln returns to the road with a two-game set in Green Bay, Wisconsin, beginning Friday at 7 p.m.