Stars swamped by Tri-City's efficient offense

A Tri-City Storm supercell rolled through the Stars and the Ice Box as the visitors handed Lincoln a 5-2 loss Saturday.

Tri-City ended Lincoln's streak of 28 consecutive penalty kills early in the first period and continued its offensive prowess through the first two periods to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

“The work wasn't there to start, and because of that we were playing on our heels for some reason,” Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said. “If you look back and our conversation with the guys, the last couple Saturdays, for some reason even though we played this team last night we looked like we are shocked that the game starts. We look like we are shocked at what we are facing. It's just not acceptable.”

After the Stars went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill in Friday's 6-2 victory over the Storm to push the penalty-kill streak to 28, Tri-City scored on its first two power-play chances in the first period.

Matthew Knies scored 5:16 into regulation on the man-advantage and Chase McLane added the second at 13:43. Lincoln was called for four penalties in the first period, including a successful 5-on-3 penalty kill.