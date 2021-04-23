Stars rally to make crowd happy in season's home finale

The horn buzzed for the final time at the Ice Box of the 2020-21 season after the Lincoln Stars defeated Sioux Falls 3-1 Friday.

With the playoffs out of the equation for both teams, it became about pride as the Stars (21-28-4) rallied for three goals in the final frame and took an extended lap around the rink to thank the largest and loudest crowd — at least 2,000 people — they had all season. The Stars on Friday were able to host at 75% capacity for the first time this season.

“I don't think it was a switch that flipped,” Stars head coach and general manager Chris Michael said. “I think the guys took a moment to reflect on the energy that was in this building. The amount of people that was here to support us in our last game on a team that is not making the playoffs.

“The electricity was, 'We can't lose, we have to go out and find a way (to win).' Credit to all those guys that were in our lineup tonight. We found a way for people that care about us the most.”

Luke Mittlestadt sparked the Stars with his second goal of the season 2 minutes, 6 seconds into the final frame, and Nick Nardecchia added the game-winning tally five minutes later.