Stars rally to make crowd happy in season's home finale

The horn buzzed for the final time at the Ice Box of the 2020-21 season after the Lincoln Stars defeated Sioux Falls 3-1 Friday.
With the playoffs out of the equation for both teams, it became about pride as the Stars (21-28-4) rallied for three goals in the final frame and took an extended lap around the rink to thank the largest and loudest crowd — at least 2,000 people — they had all season. The Stars on Friday were able to host at 75% capacity for the first time this season.
“I don't think it was a switch that flipped,” Stars head coach and general manager Chris Michael said. “I think the guys took a moment to reflect on the energy that was in this building. The amount of people that was here to support us in our last game on a team that is not making the playoffs.
“The electricity was, 'We can't lose, we have to go out and find a way (to win).' Credit to all those guys that were in our lineup tonight. We found a way for people that care about us the most.”
Luke Mittlestadt sparked the Stars with his second goal of the season 2 minutes, 6 seconds into the final frame, and Nick Nardecchia added the game-winning tally five minutes later.
And just when the Stars head gained momentum and the roar of the crowd, Dominic James capped his Stars career with his 12th goal of the season in his 100th game as a Lincoln Star.
“We went through it all in the preseason and kind of knew what to expect coming into the regular season,” James said. “We just persevered. Coach Mike always says we respond well. We are just such a tight group and giving it our all with the time we've got.”
James has experienced some of Lincoln's sellout crowds over his 100 career games, but for many on the Stars roster, Friday's experience was a first.
“This is the first time for these guys to see the Ice Box getting rowdy a bit,” James said. “I think that's what made this night so tough. It's tough to lose at a great place.”
The Stars won 15 of their 27 home games this season. Lincoln won seven of its final eight games at the Ice Box.
The Stars close out the season on the road in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.