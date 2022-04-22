 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stars power play: Tri-City finds the net four times in the third period to stymie Stars

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday: Tri-City 5, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: Lincoln allowed four goals in the third period as Tri-City erupted offensively. The Stars tied the game at 2-2 just five minutes into the final frame, then the Storm scored twice in a 40-second time span. Tri-City added a shorthanded goal at the 10:17 mark to seal the victory.

Lincoln committed four penalties in the first period and tallied nine on the night. Despite drawing 12 penalties, the Stars finished just 1-for-6 on the power play.

What went right: Lincoln jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to Dalton Norris' 26th goal of the season. Gleb Veremyev added the second goal on the power play in the third. 

Defensively, the Stars killed all four of Tri-City's power-play opportunities and held the Storm scoreless for over 33 minutes.

Aidan Thompson added his 57th and 58th assists of the season.

Up next: Lincoln hosts Tri-City for the regular-season finale Saturday at 6 p.m.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
