Stars power play: Stars shut out Gamblers to wrap up appearance at USHL Fall Classic

Friday: Lincoln 6, Green Bay 0.

What went right: Cameron Whitehead had himself a day with a 30-save shutout, including 16 stops in the third period, for Lincoln en route to a 6-0 win over the Green Bay Gamblers in the Stars' final appearance at the USHL Fall Classic at the Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.

Through two games this season, Whitehead has faced 46 shots and has allowed just one goal.

Six different players scored for the Stars. Klavs Veinbergs struck the first blow 6:14 into the first period on a power play. Daniel Sambuco scored his first goal of the season 11:41 into the first.

From there, Lincoln scored three goals in the second and capped off the game with one goal in the third.

With the win against Green Bay, the Stars are off to a 2-0 start.

What went wrong: Lincoln committed six penalties and gave the Gamblers four chances at power plays.

Up next: The Stars take a week off before playing Sioux Falls on Friday in the home opener at the Ice Box at 7 p.m.