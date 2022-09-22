Stars power play: Lincoln rolls past RoughRiders in season opener

Thursday: Lincoln 4, Cedar Rapids 1

What went right: The Stars got things started early with Tanner Ludtke's goal in the first 14 seconds of the game. Both offenses went quiet for the next 25 minutes of play before Ludtke found the back of the net again in the second period, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Doug Grimes just like his first, to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead.

Marcellus added a goal early in the third period and Keaton Peters finished the night with an empty-net goal. Lincoln went 1 for 2 on the power play and outshot Cedar Rapids 23-16.

Cameron Whitehead made 15 saves in net for the Stars and Lincoln killed all four of Cedar Rapids' power-play attempts.

What went wrong: Whitehead allowed one goal right after Ludtke's second in the second period and the Stars had four penalties to the RoughRiders' two.

Up next: Lincoln continues season-opening play in Pittsburgh when it takes on Green Bay at 11 a.m. Friday.