Stars power play: Furious comeback fuels Stars' win
  • Updated
Friday: Lincoln 5, Des Moines 4, OT.

What went right: The Stars were the comeback kids Friday night, getting two goals 14 seconds apart with less than 30 seconds to go in regulation to force overtime. Henry Nelson put home his third goal of the year for the overtime winner.

What went wrong: Lincoln had seven penalties, including four of them in the first period alone. However, Des Moines struggled to score on the extra man advantage, going 1-for-7 on the power play.

Up next: The Stars hit the road to take on Des Moines on Saturday night in Iowa with puck drop set for 6 p.m.

