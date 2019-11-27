Stars get defenseman in trade

The Lincoln Stars added some defensive depth Wednesday morning.
Lincoln picked up Robert McCollum from the Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League for future considerations.
"I'd like to say I'm a strong two-way defenseman, good skater (and) I could move pucks up the ice well," McCollum said in a news release. "I don't mind hopping up in the offensive zone, either."
McCollum, 20, has played in 25 games this year for the Brown Bears, posting three goals and 10 assists. He could make his debut Wednesday as the Stars travel to face the Sioux City Musketeers in Sioux City, Iowa, at 7 p.m.