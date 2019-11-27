You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stars get defenseman in trade
0 comments

Stars get defenseman in trade

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Stars added some defensive depth Wednesday morning.

Lincoln picked up Robert McCollum from the Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League for future considerations.

"I'd like to say I'm a strong two-way defenseman, good skater (and) I could move pucks up the ice well," McCollum said in a news release. "I don't mind hopping up in the offensive zone, either."

McCollum, 20, has played in 25 games this year for the Brown Bears, posting three goals and 10 assists. He could make his debut Wednesday as the Stars travel to face the Sioux City Musketeers in Sioux City, Iowa, at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News