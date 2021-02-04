Stars forwards O'Brien, Stefan have gone hand-in-hand for nearly a decade

That knowledge also has been translated to O'Brien, who is projected to be a late first- or early second-round draft pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. Patrik Stefan is O'Brien's agent.

O'Brien is ranked as the 24th-best available player by eliteprospects.com. He ranks 33rd by FChockey and 46th by Dobberprospects.

"Patrik is a big role model of mine," O'Brien said. "He helps me with stuff on the ice and off the ice. Those habits and little details to my game. He's been a big part of my life and my coach forever.

"He just knows so much, I mean he went first overall. (Patrik) just knows so much about the game. He's been through everything I'm going through right now, and being able to shed that light on me has been great to have him in my life."

Playing together for the past seven years has also helped the duo transition into the USHL. Clay Hanus and Cross Hanus also joined Stefan and O'Brien from the Winterhawks in January.

"The (WHL) season just kept getting pushed back and pushed back," Stefan said. "It was kind of hard to turn down guaranteed games. A 40-game to 45-game season was hard to turn down.