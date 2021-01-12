Stars add six players: 'They felt that our team got better'

The Lincoln Stars made several major roster moves Tuesday.
Lincoln announced the additions of four major-junior players from the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League, along with two other players.
The Stars picked up major-juniors Jack O'Brien, Clay Hanus, James Stefan and Cross Hanas from the Winterhawks, and added two other players, Charles-Alexis Legault and Michael Mastrodomenico. Lincoln also traded Winter Wallace to the Youngstown Phantoms for a Phase II fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.
"What these moves do is give us more depth up front and on the back end," Stars general manager and head coach Chris Michael said. "If you look at the history of this league and the teams that have had success, depth at all positions is the common theme. Yesterday was Day One with the new faces, but credit to the guys that have been here. They elevated their game. When you make moves, that’s what you’re trying to do. Not only to bring in some fresh faces and new energy into your lineup and culture, but you’re trying (to elevate) those that are here."
The four Winterhawks will make the transition to Lincoln and the USHL after the WHL announced it was pushing back its original start date, Jan. 8, as uncertainty about the season still looms due to public health restrictions in western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.
Stefan, 17, is the son of Patrik Stefan, who was drafted first overall in the 1999 NHL Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers. James Stefan had five goals and four assists in 49 games last season with Portland.
O'Brien had 14 goals and 16 assists in 55 games with the Winterhawks, while Hanus, 19, has appeared in 183 games with Portland. Hanas, an 18-year-old selected 55th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 entry draft, netted 22 goals and 27 assists in 60 games.
Legault and Mastrodomenico, at 6-foot-3 and 6-2, respectively, bring size to the Stars' blue line. Both spent a majority last season in Quebec's QMAAA.