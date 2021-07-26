Stars add new coaching faces as main camp hits full swing

Lincoln Stars first-year head coach Rocky Russo added to his staff on the eve of the Stars' main camp Monday.

George Lewis, named an assistant coach, comes from the Amarillo Bulls of the North American Hockey League. Art Brey was named the Stars' goaltending coach, while former Lincoln Star defenseman Michael Sdao returns as an assistant coach. Sdao is the only coach that served on the Stars bench last season.

"I'm grateful and excited to join the Lincoln Stars," Lewis said. "I look forward to working with the new staff in place to provide our players with every opportunity to succeed."

Brey turns his focus to a coaching career after finishing a professional career as the SPHL Birmingham Bulls goaltender and is no stranger to the USHL and a championship pedigree.

The 27-year old from Yorba Linda, California won two Clark Cup Championships with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (2012-13) and the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2014-15 between a three-year stint in the USHL. Brey is one of five goalies over the course of the last 56 years to win two Clark Cup Championships.

"I'm very excited to be back in the USHL," Brey said. "It's an honor and privilege to join the Stars organization. I look forward to working closely with the coaching staff and players to build a winning culture.