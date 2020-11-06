Lincoln Stars pick Follmer, Cooley as co-captains

The votes are in — for the Lincoln Stars captaincy, that is.

Tony Follmer and Stanley Cooley were voted co-captains, while Zach Urdahl and Jake Boltmann will be alternate captains for the Stars' 2020-21 season. The Stars hold a player vote to decide the team captains for the season.

“What Stanley and Tony have done, and what the votes were, it made it pretty evident this was the right decision,” Lincoln coach and general manager Chris Michael said. “Those two have a lot of respect amongst the group, along with Jake and Zach, as well. I think it puts a little less pressure on guys (than) when it’s one captain. The weight of the world is on his shoulders. It’s nice to have two of them to support each other and help each other through the process."

Follmer, traded from the Sioux Falls Stampede to the Stars last season, has skated in 100 USHL regular-season games. He has three goals and 10 assists in that time.

“I learned to love the city and love the fans,” Follmer said. “I love how this city is built on hard work and blue-collar people. Having a couple years under my belt in this league is good to help the younger guys get through the season. With any questions they have, I can answer and lead them throughout the season.”