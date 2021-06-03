Lincoln Stars has a new owner for the first time since 2013

The USHL board of directors granted the transfer of ownership of the Lincoln Stars on Thursday.

Alberto Fernandez will take over the Stars after an eight-year run from previous owner Ryan Schiff, who has owned the team since November 2013.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

The Stars will remain in Lincoln and continue to play at the Ice Box.

Lincoln has made just two playoff appearances since 2013. The Stars advanced to the second round in the 2017-18 season, marking the first time Lincoln had made it past the first round since 2011-12. Lincoln also made the playoffs in 2015-16 under Schiff's first head coach hire, Chris Hartsburg.

Fernandez, a transportation technology industry executive, also has hands in ownership of the North Iowa Bulls of the North American Hockey League and the Mason City Toros of the North American 3 Hockey League.

“I want to express a sincere thank you to all the USHL team owners, (USHL) Commissioner Tom Garrity and to Ryan Schiff for making this transfer possible,” Fernandez said.