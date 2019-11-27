Lincoln snaps slide behind two-goal performances from Groll, Morrissey

Bend but don't break.
That was a vital part Wednesday as Lincoln's two-goal lead evaporated before taking a 6-4 victory over host Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
Josh Groll joined Brad Morrissey with two-goal nights midway through the third period, capitalizing on Lincoln's lone power-play goal. The Stars went 1-for-4 on the man advantage.
Christian Sarlo added a late empty-net tally and recorded two assists that helped snapped the Stars' three-game skid.
“Our power play, we struggled but we got a huge individual goal when we needed one,” Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said.
Lincoln was 0-for-3 on the power play before Groll broke a 4-4 tie in the third, slicing through the defense like a buttered Thanksgiving roll for his 11th goal of the season. The Michigan commit also connected early 6:36 into the first period to put the Stars ahead 1-0.