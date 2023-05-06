Samuel Kline was set to tee off at the Country Club of Lincoln when his phone rang Wednesday.

Kline earned a top-15 finish at the LPS Championships on Thursday at Mahoney Golf Course, but this was a shot the Lincoln Southwest golfer said he might put into the woods after answering.

The Lincoln Stars selected Kline in the 15th round of the USHL Phase II draft with the 224th overall pick, and Stars head coach Rocky Russo was on the other end of the line.

Lincoln made 31 selections between the two draft phases, with 22 coming in Wednesday's Phase II.

"I was kind of shocked, to be honest," Kline said. "The first day (Phase I) went by and I didn't get drafted. I know all the older kids got brought into the draft (Phase II) for the second day. When I got the call from Rocky, I was actually on the first tee box of the country club. … I was kind of shocked."

It was not the only phone call that day that gave a sense of emotion.

Kline's father, Chad, helped lead the Stars to its first USHL Clark Cup Championship in Lincoln's inaugural 1996-97 season.

Now a medical device representative selling spine equipment, Chad Kline was in Grand Island when a friend broke the news.

Samuel, a Lincoln native, is no stranger to the Stars or the Ice Box. Hockey has always been his top sport.

"I've grown up in Lincoln playing at the Ice Box and going to a bunch of Stars games," Kline said. "It was really cool."

"Like my dad said, I've put in the work. I know that, my coaches know that, but it's just really cool for it all to come to fruition."

The week got even bigger for the younger Kline, traveling to St. Louis to try out for the Team USA U16s camp in Buffalo, New York.

Lincoln, currently in the USHL Western Conference finals, is seeking its third Clark Cup Championship. Kline's father helped lead the Stars to its first Clark Cup behind 54 points in 53 games on 19 goals and 35 assists in the regular season. He added six goals and three assists during Lincoln's championship stretch.

"I was extremely proud," Chad Kline said. "He's put a lot of hard work in and I was happy to see he got the opportunity and have the opportunity moving forward.

"For it to be Lincoln, it could have been any of the 15 teams and I still would have been proud. It was definitely more special that it was Lincoln. It was kind of full circle and really cool moment."

The Stars return to the Ice Box Sunday tied 1-1 in the best-of-five series with the Fargo Force in the Western Conference finals. After tying the series Friday with a 4-3 victory in Fargo, North Dakota, Lincoln can clinch the series at the Ice Box with wins Sunday and Monday.