'Let's get on the ice ASAP': Lincoln Stars fill Saturday slot, will play at Sioux Falls

Anytime, anyplace, anywhere has become a new mantra for the Lincoln Stars in the 2020-21 USHL season in just finding a game. Now they have one for this weekend.
The Stars, who were originally scheduled to have a home game Saturday against the Tri-City Storm before it was postponed due to current Lancaster County Health Department measures related to COVID-19, found a new opponent. Lincoln will travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to face the Stampede after a slot became available when the Stampede’s game Saturday with the Sioux City Musketeers was postponed.
“We just have to make sure guys are upbeat and not getting down on themselves,” Stars co-captain Tony Follmer said. “Games could come up in the next three or four days, so we always kind of have to be ready. Being ready to go in the morning and throughout practice and throughout the day is huge for us.”
Without the scheduling of the Sioux Falls contest, Lincoln would have had 11 days without playing before a three-game set in Fargo, North Dakota, on Dec. 3-5.
“We want to play. We want to play every weekend, and getting that game in is really huge for us to keep this thing rolling,” Follmer said. “Last weekend we felt like we had a pretty good performance (against Des Moines).”
Stars general manager and head coach Chris Michael received a text message from Sioux Falls general manager Marty Murray asking whether Lincoln would be willing to play on short notice. The quick answer was yes, but the Stars still had hoops to jump through to make it a reality.
“When I got the text this morning from the Sioux Falls general manager, I cleared it with (Stars owner) Ryan (Schiff) and he said the same thing,” Michael said. “Let’s get on the ice ASAP. We want to play. It’s been disappointing losing games, but on the flip side of it, days like today are the exciting days for us.”
From there, it was Lincoln Stars director of hockey operations Connor Court on the phone most of Tuesday morning lining up travel plans, food and hotels.
“Now it’s just a normal travel schedule,” Michael said. “We have to reach out to our bus company, now we have to find out where we can eat up to Sioux Falls for a pregame meal or postgame meal. … luckily Connor Court, our director of hockey ops, is here with us. From morning up until now I know he’s been banging all of that stuff out.
“For us right now it’s important, because we are healthy. We want to play as many games as possible while we are healthy and while we are intact. Get the experience for the guys. We have a lot of new faces, like we’ve talked about in the past. Getting repetition in games and in a rhythm with a game Saturday and then we have three coming up right away Thursday, Friday, Saturday the following week. It kind of feels like normal again.”
Saturday’s game is at the Denny Sanford Premier Center at 7 p.m.
