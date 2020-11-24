'Let's get on the ice ASAP': Lincoln Stars fill Saturday slot, will play at Sioux Falls

Anytime, anyplace, anywhere has become a new mantra for the Lincoln Stars in the 2020-21 USHL season in just finding a game. Now they have one for this weekend.

The Stars, who were originally scheduled to have a home game Saturday against the Tri-City Storm before it was postponed due to current Lancaster County Health Department measures related to COVID-19, found a new opponent. Lincoln will travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to face the Stampede after a slot became available when the Stampede’s game Saturday with the Sioux City Musketeers was postponed.

“We just have to make sure guys are upbeat and not getting down on themselves,” Stars co-captain Tony Follmer said. “Games could come up in the next three or four days, so we always kind of have to be ready. Being ready to go in the morning and throughout practice and throughout the day is huge for us.”

Without the scheduling of the Sioux Falls contest, Lincoln would have had 11 days without playing before a three-game set in Fargo, North Dakota, on Dec. 3-5.

“We want to play. We want to play every weekend, and getting that game in is really huge for us to keep this thing rolling,” Follmer said. “Last weekend we felt like we had a pretty good performance (against Des Moines).”