Cooley buries shootout shot to lift Lincoln Stars past Tri-City

“Guys were working away from the puck for each other and guys were blocking shots for each other. They decided to commit to their work and they decided to keep their emotions in check when adversity came in the moments that it came.”

Those adverse moments came in the final minute of the second and third periods as Tri-City tied the game on each instance. The Storm knotted the score 1-1 with 5 seconds remaining in the second frame and again tied the score with 1:43 left in regulation off a power play.

Carter Schade scored his first goal of the season to give Lincoln a 1-0 lead, and Zach Urdahl gave the Stars a 2-1 lead in period three with his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

But for Michael, when you do things on the ice that do not show on the score sheet, good things will come. That's why he called James' name with Lincoln trailing the best-of-three shootout 1-0 with two Lincoln shooters left.

“He deserved it,” Michael said. “Dom has been in this league a little bit and he's really starting to figure out what the leadership role is.”

And after James went five-hole, figuring out where to shoot the puck as he reached the top of the circle, Cooley knocked in the winner with a move that goes way back.