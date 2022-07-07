McGroarty makes history, picked 14th by Winnipeg in NHL Draft

Nebraska native and Lincolnite Rutger McGroarty hoped to hear his name called in the NHL Draft's first round Thursday in Montreal. He didn't have to wait long.

After Nos. 1 and 2 picks Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec became the highest-drafted players from Slovakia, McGroarty made some Nebraska hockey history when he went 14th to the Winnipeg Jets.

He became the highest-drafted player from the state. The Lincoln product spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He was the first player from the state of Nebraska to play for the national development program.

"I mean, it's awesome," McGroarty said about the Nebraska hockey community during his ESPN interview. "You've got the Ice Box, home of the Lincoln Stars. It's a great rink, great atmosphere and a lot of die-hard fans there."

McGroarty, 18, tallied 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games with the U18 team last season in the USHL. He had 69 points (35G, 34A) in 54 games overall, including nine points (8G, 1A) in six games at the U18 World Championship as the USA won silver.

He was also the fourth first-round pick from the USA U18 team when his name was announced.

"We're a competitive group, we saw it every day in practice," McGroarty said. "There's going to be a lot of NHLers off that team."

The 6-foot-1 right wing will play next season with the Michigan Wolverines, joining U18 teammate and the 13th pick in the draft, Frank Nazar.