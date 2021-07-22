‘You get a great adrenaline rush’: Bloomfield’s Tatum Olson shows passion for reined cow horse

Of all the events taking place at this week’s National High School Finals Rodeo, reined cow horse doesn’t immediately come to mind as a signature rodeo event.

After all, it has less to do with speed, strength or endurance than other events. Instead, reined cow horse is more like synchronized swimming, or ice skating, in the sense that contestants perform a series of ordered moves and are then scored on the timing and precision of their movements.

The event begins with the horse and rider alone on the arena floor, where they must perform a routine that includes running the length of the arena in a consistent rhythm, turning in circles and coming to a quick stop from a stride. Things get intense when a cow is released onto the event floor, and the rider must box the cow in with his or her horse, turn it back and forth along the fence and make sure the cow does not escape to the other end of the arena.

It’s as much a mental challenge as it is a physical one, something that gives Bloomfield native Tatum Olson passion for his chosen event.

“I enjoy the challenge of remembering your reining pattern and then when you go down the fence you get a great adrenaline rush, too,” Olson said.