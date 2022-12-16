Wrestling results, 12/16

Boys wrestling
LOU MILONI INVITATIONAL
At Omaha Westside
TEAM SCORES: Millard South 135, Omaha Westside 124, Millard West 109, Creighton Prep 101, Boys Town 96, Fort Calhoun 87, Millard North 84, Fremont 72, Omaha Burke 53, Omaha North 49, Bellevue West 45, Bellevue East 41, Omaha Roncalli 37, Omaha Benson 36, Omaha Northwest 35, Lincoln High 25, Lincoln Northeast 20, Omaha Gross 10.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Rettele, Millard South, dec. Nichols, Fremont 4-0; 113--Penry, Millard West, dec. Donnelly, Omaha Burke, 6-5; 120--Knudsen, Creighton Prep, pinned Bartusek, Omaha Westside, 1:20; 126--Mathews, Boys Town, pinned Wescott, Omaha Roncalli, 1:23; 132--Vanornam, Millard West, pinned Magness, Creighton Prep, :54; 138--Pilege, Omaha Westside, dec. Friedrich, Fremont, 2-0; 145--Torres, Millard South, pinned Bruegman, Millard West, 2:39; 152--Novero, Creighton Prep, dec. Thomas, Omaha Westside, 7-5; 160--Short, Fort Calhoun, pinned Kessler, Millard South, 2:17; 170--Enders, Omaha Benson, dec. Walker, Creighton Prep, 5-0; 182--Beaubier, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Cooper, Omaha North, 7-4; 195--Treat, Bellevue West, pinned Tripp, Fort Calhoun, 3:32; 220--Green, Boys Town, pinned Calfy, Fremont, 2:32; 285--Alvarez, Bellevue East, pinned Johnson, Omaha North, 3:38.
FLATWATER FRACAS
FRIDAY'S POOL RESULTS
Pool A: Bennington 47, Manhattan (Kan.) 27; Kearney 39, Lincoln Southwest 35; Hastings 62, Fairbury 9; Hastings 56, Lincoln Southwest 12; Bennington 50, Kearney 21; Papillion-La Vista South 46, Manhattan 30; Papillion-La Vista South 45, Lincoln Southwest 26; Manhattan 69, Fairbury 9; Hastings 42, Kearney 18; Kearney 63, Fairbury 18; Manhattan 51, Lincoln Southwest 24; Bennington 43, Papillion-La Vista South 24; Bennington 63, Fairbury 18; Hastings 37, Papillion-La Vista South 27; Manhattan 54, Kearney 19.
Pool B: North Platte 72, Seward 12; Lincoln East 65, Norris 12; Columbus 42, Garden City (Kan.) 30; Lincoln East 37, Garden City 33; North Platte 63, Norris 12; Waverly 74, Seward 6; Lincoln East 48, Waverly 25; Columbus 72, Seward 6; Garden City 60, Norris 18; Columbus 69, Norris 6; Lincoln East 75, Seward 6; North Platte 45, Waverly 32; Columbus 33, North Platte 32; Garden City 39, Waverly 30; Seward 36, Norris 30.
Pool C: Blair 43, Smith Center (Kan.) 30; Norfolk 72, Lincoln Southeast 9; Grand Island 66, Gretna 18; Lincoln Southeast 42, Gretna 32; Norfolk 57, Blair 18; Papillion-La Vista 60, Smith Center 13; Papillion-La Vista 65, Lincoln Southeast 12; Grand Island 63, Smith Center 17; Norfolk 72, Gretna 10; Norfolk 39, Grand Island 29; Lincoln Southeast 48, Smith Center 29; Papillion-La Vista 41, Blair 34; Grand Island 36, Blair 32; Papillion-La Vista 60, Gretna 21; Norfolk 55, Smith Center 15.
Girls wrestling
WAHOO INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: South Sioux City 283, West Point-Beemer 141, Omaha Westside 110, Omaha Westview 94, Battle Creek 93, Wahoo 91, Scribner-Snyder 87, CBCSD 79, Fillmore Central 62, Arlington 61, York 59, Palmyra 49, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 43, Plattsmouth 31, High Plains 28, Bancroft-Rosalie 22, Dorchester 17, Omaha Buena Vista 15, Wisner-Pilger 15.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 100--Flores, South Sioux City, pinned Hull, Scriber-Snyder, :33; 105--Bohnet, South Sioux City, pinned Mitchell, Omaha Westview, 1:03; 110--Stusse, Battle Creek, pinned Raue, Bancroft-Rosalie, 3:20; 115--Reeves, Battle Creek, pinned Chambers, Palmyra, 4:27; 120--Gewecke, Fillmore Central, pinned Perez, South Sioux City, 1:06; 125--Lyons, Omaha Westview, pinned Delgadillo, South Sioux City, 5:29; 130--Gress, High Plains, injury over Freeman, Palmyra, 3:38; 135--Barber, Omaha Westside, pinned Zamora, South Sioux City, 3:08; 140--Schellenberg, Scribner-Snyder, pinned Cotton, York, :34; 145--Stadt, Scribner-Snyder, pinned Olivarez, South Sioux City, 2:49; 155--Quinones, South Sioux City, pinned Zatechka, Omaha Westside, 1:21; 170--Ricketts, Wahoo, pinned Barber, Omaha Westside, 5:00; 190--Paasch, West Point-Beemer, pinned Zamora, South Sioux City, 3:17; 235--De La Torre, South Sioux City, pinned Sohm, South Sioux City, 4:40.