Wrestling results, 12/13

Boys wrestling

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 36, OMAHA CONCORDIA 28

106--double forfeit; 113--Cooley, Lincoln Christian, won by forfeit; 120--Hamill, Omaha Concordia, won by forfeit; 126--Gabriel, Lincoln Christian, won by forfeit; 132--Hartman, Omaha Concordia, major dec. Blocker, 12-0; 138--double forfeit; 145--Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, pinned Stadler, Omaha Concordia, 1:16; 152--McKee, Lincoln Christian, won by forfeit; 160--Worley, Lincoln Christian, won by forfeit; 170--Redfield, Lincoln Christian, won by forfeit; 182--Eastman, Omaha Concordia, won by forfeit; 195--Ellis, Omaha Concordia, won by forfeit; 220--double forfeit; 285--Hoaglen, Omaha Concordia, won by forfeit.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 74, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 3

106--S. Phillips, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Temple, 11-9; 113--T. Phillips, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Roberts, :28; 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 126--Snow, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Stege, :32; 132--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Perez, :45; 138--Zegers, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Janssen, 5:01; 145--Young, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 152--Wilson, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 160--Morgan, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 170--Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 182--Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 195--Miron, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Havel, 1:41; 220--Eloume, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Gartrell, 2-1; 285--Tollefsen, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Covington, :36.

MILLARD WEST 48, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 33

106--Virden, Millard West, won by forfeit; 113--Lassen, Millard West, won by forfeit; 120--Russell, Millard West, pinned Geschke, 4:00; 126--O'Connor, Lincoln North Star, SV-1 Davis, 6-4; 132--McAllister, Millard West, pinned Broeker, Lincoln North Star, 4:00; 138--Murad, Millard West, won by forfeit; 145--Buelt, Millard West, pinned Olberding, 3:58; 152--Hauschild, Lincoln North Star, pinned Miles, 1:41; 160--Manzo, Lincoln North Star, pinned Jackson, 6:00; 170--Peterson, Lincoln North Star, pinned Taylor, :45; 182--Blair, Millard West, pinned Baum, 1:08; 195--Nebesniak, Lincoln North Star, won by forfeit; 220--Paxton, Lincoln North Star, won by forfeit; 285--Petties, Millard West, pinned McDaniel, 4:24.

ELKHORN SOUTH 48, LINCOLN PIUS X 30

106--Tut, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Schaecher, 4:39; 113--McGlynn, Elkhorn South, dec. Ivanov, 2-0; 120--Crister, Elkhorn South, pinned Dillingham, 1:27; 126--Crister, Elkhorn South, pinned Nelson, 2:10; 132--Scodoris, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Keyser, 2:59; 138--Beach, Elkhorn South, pinned Minchow, 4:00; 144--Lovejoy, Elkhorn South, pinned Armagost, 2:45; 157--Risher, Elkhorn South, dec. Willis, 6-2; 165--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Hoesing, 3:07; 175--Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Peterson, 3:18; 190--Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Keen, 1:26; 215--Thomsen, Elkhorn South, won by forfeit; 285--Perrien, Elkhorn South, pinned Hunt, 3:47.

Girls wrestling

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 30, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

105--T. Siefken, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 130--Miller, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 140--Wright-Brase, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Ackley, 4:39; 170--K. Siefken, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 190--Theewen, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit.