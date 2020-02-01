West Point-Beemer rules at first-ever NSWCA girls state wrestling tournament

West Point-Beemer came out in full force Saturday in the first-ever Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association girls state tournament in York.

The Cadets posted 190 points to take first and had three state champions at the 138-, 145- and 182-pound weight classes.

Naydeli Medina (138) took a 9-0 major decision over High Plains' Allie Burke, and Saige Miserez (145) added the next state champion with a pin over BRLD's Zeena Villanueva in 4 minutes, 32 seconds. Estefania Barragan became the third Cadet to win a state title with a pin over Emma Gomez of Hemingford (1:42).

Schuyler finished second in the team standings with 101 points, and South Sioux City came in third with 79.

Schuyler also produced two state champions in Carla Chacon (132) and Evelyn Guzman (160). Both Chacon and Guzman earned pins in their title matches.

Chacon pinned Platteview's Kaylee Burkhart in 3:37 while Guzman took care of Pierce's Makinzie Parsons in 4:33.

Kearney's Flavia Nagatani was the first to capture the state championship with a 5-3 decision over Chadron's Paige Denke in the 106-pound weight class.