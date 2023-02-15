Family connections tend to run deep in high school wrestling.

Dad wrestled, or he coached. Brother was a state medalist.

And family is a big part of the story of the West Holt boys and girls wrestling teams this year with the Davis twins — Caleb and Maddie — accounting for two-fifths of the state qualifiers from the school in Atkinson.

And, yes, their dad was a state champion (and he coaches, too).

Family wrestling ties are growing now in the second year of girls wrestling being sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association. The State Wrestling Championships are Thursday through Saturday in Omaha.

Caleb and Maddie Davis also made state last year, and that’s what Maddie considers her best moment in the sport.

“That was my first year wrestling, and I didn’t expect to be going to state,” she said. “And when Caleb made it to state it was a ton of fun getting to go with Caleb because we were the only people from West Holt that made it. And then my dad was a coach, too. So my dad, Caleb and I all got to go to state.”

As juniors this year, both twins are ranked — Caleb is No. 5 at Class C 152 pounds, and Maddie is No. 3 at girls 135. She has a 33-4 record. As the sport grows, she got about 10 more matches this season than last.

Their dad, Brady, was a state champion for Ainsworth in 1998. Caleb had wrestled for many years, and then in sixth grade, he became the manager for the high school team. Maddie would spend her weekends watching her brother wrestle, and would really get into his matches.

Her dad helped her try the sport out with one tournament her freshman year. She only knew one move at the time.

“I think he kind of knew that I wanted to do it before I even did,” Maddie said. “I was very unsure about it at first. I think I was more scared of getting made fun of. He kind of pushed me out there. I ended up liking it a lot. My dad, and Caleb, too, they were big parts in why I got involved in wrestling.”

Last year Maddie was the only girl wrestling for West Holt. Now there are eight.

“I think part of it was people saw how much fun I was having, and that I loved it so much,” she said. “Some of them were in wrestling families, and some of them had no knowledge of what wrestling was at all. They didn’t really fit in with basketball either. So they just tried it and just really ended up liking it.”

Maddie deserves credit for building momentum for the West Holt girls program. In addition to the eight girls on the high school team, there are 14 on the junior high squad.

“It’s been exciting,” West Holt boys coach Andy Osborne said. “We’re looking at trying to find more room for practice.”

Girls high school wrestling keeps growing in the state, going from 711 participants last year to 1,263 now.

At West Holt, the boys and girls teams practice at the same time.

“I think being together is beneficial, because sometimes the boys can (demonstrate) a move,” Osborne said. “And I think it’s good for them to socialize together. It brings out maybe a little more aggression in the girls sometimes, and also it teaches our boys to mind their manners a little bit. Not that we have bad boys, but it never hurts for a kid to learn how he should be acting when you’re that age and in high school.”

Caleb, who reached 100 career wins this season, thought it was good when his sister went out for wrestling.

“I always thought it was cool having a twin sister, so it was just something else that we could do together,” he said. “And it turned out even better when she was really, really good at it.”

Caleb is impressed with his sister as a wrestler even though it’s just her second full season.

“She walks around with a moxie that she knows what’s going on,” he said.

The twins try to outwork each other in conditioning, Osborne said, but having them both there has added a fun dynamic to the team.

“She can turn him into a smiler, and not the big tough guy that he looks like sometimes,” Osborne said.

There is another set of siblings among the West Holt state qualifiers — Isaac Pistulka and his younger sister Madalyn, a freshman and first-year wrestler.

Photos: City wrestlers earn state tournament spots at A-2 district meet