Waverly's Canoyer one of six Nebraska wrestlers to win national titles at Fargo
WRESTLING

Waverly's Canoyer one of six Nebraska wrestlers to win national titles at Fargo

State wrestling, 2.20

Waverly’s Evan Canoyer has his hand raised in victory after defeating Beatrice’s Torrance Keehn in the Class B 170-pound state championship match Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Waverly graduate Evan Canoyer was one of six Nebraska wrestlers to capture national championships at the Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.

Canoyer, Millard South's Tyler Antoniak and Papillion-La Vista's Nick Hamilton each won titles in the Greco-Roman division Friday.

Bennington's Kade Lauridsen and Millard South's Joel Adams won Greco titles Thursday, and Adams began his week with a title in freestyle.

Canoyer, a two-time state champion who will attend Cornell, defeated Jared Stricker of Wisconsin on criteria — with seven seconds remaining — in the 170-pound final. The Waverly multi-sport standout defeated Illinois' Bradley Gillum 4-2 in the quarterfinals and Indiana's Codei Khawaja 7-1 in the semifinals.

Antoniak won his second national championship with a 9-4 decision over Jack Milos of Illinois in the 145-pound final.

