Waverly state champion wrestler Evan Canoyer gets 'best of both worlds' with pledge to Cornell

Waverly standout wrestler Evan Canoyer gave a verbal pledge to Cornell on Sunday night.

Canoyer, who will be a senior, announced the decision on Twitter. The Class B 170-pound state champion last season, Canoyer was considering Virginia, North Carolina State and Iowa State in addition to Cornell.

He considered both the mat and the classroom when weighing his offers.

"I liked them the most, they're a top-five program almost every year and to have the opportunity to be a part of that tradition was hard to pass up," Canoyer said. "Throw in the kind of accolades their academics have, and you kind of get the best of both worlds with Cornell."

Canoyer has three state medals and figures to be in the mix for a fourth this winter. After taking runner-up honors as a sophomore, he rose to the top of the podium in February at CHI Health Center, topping York's Kobe Lyons.

He missed several weeks in January because of a knee injury, but he told the Journal Star in February that it was "probably the best thing that I could have done this year is take a little bit off, and I feel great right now.”