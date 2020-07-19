Waverly state champion wrestler Evan Canoyer commits to Cornell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Waverly standout wrestler Evan Canoyer gave a verbal pledge to Cornell on Sunday night.

Canoyer, a senior, announced the decision on Twitter. The Class B 170-pound state champion, Canoyer was considering Virginia, North Carolina State and Iowa State in addition to Cornell. He also had an offer from Stanford, but the school recently eliminated its wrestling program in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canoyer has three state medals and figures to be in the mix for a fourth this winter. After taking runner-up honors as a sophomore, he rose to the top of the podium in February at CHI Health Center, topping York's Kobe Lyons.

He missed several weeks in January because of a knee injury, but he told the Journal Star in February that it was "probably the best thing that I could have done this year is take a little bit off, and I feel great right now.”

He also played a key role on the football team. Canoyer was a Class B all-stater after helping the Vikings reach the semifinals of the playoffs by rushing for 700 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns on offense, registering an interception and fumble recovery from his outside linebacker spot and making 45 of 46 extra points as the kicker.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0