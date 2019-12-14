Waverly's Canoyer looks to rewrite devastating 2019 ending

CRETE — Evan Canoyer was so devastated at the end of the 2019 state wrestling championships, the Waverly junior considered dropping a weight class.
It was not until the summer that Canoyer, the 170-pound Class B state runner-up, realized second-place was not so bad. Canoyer went into the state tournament with a 52-2 record.
"That one hurt a lot," Canoyer said after losing the state championship in a 5-2 decision. "As time went on and I started wrestling in the summer, I realized that was the best position (170) to get better that year.
"I could have cut to (160), but I would have hated wrestling. And I probably wouldn't have gotten better, as I did."
Canoyer is off to a hot start with an 11-1 record and won the 170-pound weight class Saturday at the Crete Invitational. He defeated Syracuse's Burton Brandt 2-1, handing Brandt (8-1) his first loss of the season. The Vikings finished fifth with 121½ team points.
You have free articles remaining.
"He works his tail off every day, and not only in the (practice) room," Waverly head coach Eric Dolezal said. "He's getting extra workouts every day and he is a hard-working kid.
"I think his passion, his wrestling, he wants to win a state title and he wants to set himself up for this spring and offseason to wrestle on the national stage. I think he wants to wrestle D-I — I think that is his motivator."
But the season is still young, and every high school wrestler is still getting into wrestling shape, even after nearly three months of football season. And for Canoyer, that moment when he finds his form should be any day now.
"When the whole week comes together and I feel good at the end of it," Canoyer said. "Like right now, I've been coming in a little bit tired, running on the treadmill, lifting, all of that. Towards January you start to feel less tired, and that is when you know you just start to feel you can keep going.
"Run longer, lift harder and wrestler harder. It just all kind of comes together at the end."
But at the end of it all, it's not just an individual sport for Canoyer. The Vikings do not have a senior on the roster, and that could be big for the team.
"We just have to get better," Canoyer said. "We have a lot of freshmen on this team that are making a big impact. We have no seniors, and so this is definitely a team for the future.
"This in not a rebuilding year. This is just a year we can show what we can do, and then the next year we are just going to have another year of experience and we are going to excel from there."