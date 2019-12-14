Waverly's Canoyer looks to rewrite devastating 2019 ending

But the season is still young, and every high school wrestler is still getting into wrestling shape, even after nearly three months of football season. And for Canoyer, that moment when he finds his form should be any day now.

"When the whole week comes together and I feel good at the end of it," Canoyer said. "Like right now, I've been coming in a little bit tired, running on the treadmill, lifting, all of that. Towards January you start to feel less tired, and that is when you know you just start to feel you can keep going.

"Run longer, lift harder and wrestler harder. It just all kind of comes together at the end."

But at the end of it all, it's not just an individual sport for Canoyer. The Vikings do not have a senior on the roster, and that could be big for the team.

"We just have to get better," Canoyer said. "We have a lot of freshmen on this team that are making a big impact. We have no seniors, and so this is definitely a team for the future.

"This in not a rebuilding year. This is just a year we can show what we can do, and then the next year we are just going to have another year of experience and we are going to excel from there."

