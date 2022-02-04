Waverly is feeling 'pretty confident' ahead of first state duals appearance. Here's why

Waverly may be the new kid on the block when it comes to qualifying for the state duals wrestling tournament, but that has not stopped the Vikings from believing they can hang with anyone in their path.

The Vikings (22-3) qualified for the state duals for the first time, while the rest of the Class B field in Kearney has made a combined 31 appearances. Scottsbluff and Hastings lead the Class B field with six appearances each.

“Last year, no state duals, we might have been a contender there and we might not have been,” Waverly coach Eric Dolezal said. “We saw this group kind of coming up. Good sophomore class, good freshman class and we have great seniors and great juniors. We knew this would be a really great opportunity. I think the kids are really excited … To be honest, we saw this on our schedule and with the team we had this year, I think the kids planned on (making state duals) all year long.”

Two of Waverly’s three dual losses this season were against Class A schools and the Vikings dropped a 35-27 decision to top-seeded Blair (25-1). Waverly won 14 of its past 15 duals, with the one loss coming to the Bears.

“We feel real good about our first matchup (Columbus Lakeview),” Dolezal said. “We feel pretty confident in whoever we wrestle. We very well could have beat Blair, but we didn’t. We’ve already flipped one match along the way. If we can flip another match, I think there were four or five matches that were two-point, three-point matches. We are thinking if we can make the finals, that is probably who we are going to wrestle. It will be a good challenge for our guys.”

When Dolezal looks at his Vikings squad, he sees one thing: depth.

“I think we are deep. I just think we are deep,” the Waverly coach said. “And I don’t just mean our varsity lineup. I think we have a very tough varsity lineup, but as of two weeks ago, we were at the Plattsmouth invite and the JV (junior varsity) guys wrestled Friday and they won that. The varsity guys wrestled Saturday and they won that. I think we are deep and have some options in our lineup that we can, we call bump or chase a weight if we need to with some of our guys. What we call our backup, but some of these guys would be starters on some other rosters.”

Waverly will begin its state dual trek against second-seeded Columbus Lakeview (16-0) at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

Class A; 10:30 a.m.: Millard South (10-1) vs. Omaha Westside (11-3), North Platte (22-4) vs. Norfolk (18-2), Papillion-La Vista (17-4) vs. Lincoln East (15-3), Columbus (13-7) vs. Grand Island (9-2).

Class B; 9 a.m.: Blair (25-1) vs. Minden (21-5), Scottsbluff (25-1) vs. Hastings (24-5), Broken Bow (21-2) vs. Bennington (20-6), Waverly (22-3) vs. Columbus Lakeview (16-0).

Class C; 9 a.m.: Aquinas (11-0) vs. David City (6-2), St. Paul (15-2) vs. Yutan (8-0), Logan View (12-1) vs. Battle Creek (10-1), Fillmore Central (15-2) vs. O’Neill (4-2).

Class D;10:30 a.m.: Mullen (15-2) vs. Alma (7-1), Pender (12-1) vs. Arapahoe (8-0), Ravenna (12-1) vs. Thayer Central (13-3), Winside (7-1) vs. Sutherland (7-0).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.